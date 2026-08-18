The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 will be held in New Delhi from October 23-25. It builds on the record success of BIRC 2025 and will feature nine immersive experience zones to showcase the journey of rice beyond trade.

The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 is set to take the global rice industry conversation beyond trade and commerce, with nine curated experience zones showcasing the journey of rice through civilisation, culture, nutrition, technology, innovation and global trade. The three-day conference is scheduled to be held from October 23-25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Building on Record Success

The upcoming edition builds on the international recognition achieved by BIRC 2025, which was recognised by an Ernst & Young (EY) Post Conference Impact Assessment Report as the world's largest-ever dedicated rice conference in terms of participation and scale. According to the assessment, BIRC 2025 attracted 10,854 visitors, including 1,083 international buyers from more than 90 countries, along with 154 exhibitors representing the rice value chain. The conference also generated export commitments of approximately USD 3.02 billion, equivalent to around Rs 33,453 crore, covering 8.63 million tonnes of rice trade commitments. More than 3,200 business leads were generated during the event, the report said.

Nine Immersive Experience Zones

BIRC 2026 will build on this foundation with a more immersive format centred around nine experience zones designed to present rice from multiple perspectives.

Among the key attractions will be the Rice Archive, which will display 200 rice varieties as a curated art installation highlighting the diversity of rice varieties across the globe.

Rice Through Time will trace the evolution of rice cultivation, consumption and trade across generations, while Beyond the Bowl will examine the diverse uses of rice beyond food.

The Rice Route Map will illustrate how rice has travelled across regions and helped shape global trade networks, while the Seed Cloud will focus on seeds, biodiversity, agricultural innovation and the future of rice cultivation. Another key zone, Rice Mirror, will explore the relationship between artificial intelligence and rice. The remaining zones -- Hands of Rice, How to World Eats Rice and The World Within -- will further explore different dimensions of the rice ecosystem, creating an interactive journey for visitors and industry participants.

A Broader Industry Perspective

The concept reflects a broader shift in the global rice industry, where the commodity is increasingly being viewed not merely through production, prices and exports, but also through food security, sustainability, climate resilience, biodiversity, technology, value addition and changing consumer preferences.

Showcasing India's Rice Ecosystem

For India, the conference provides an opportunity to showcase the depth and diversity of its rice ecosystem, which spans farmers, seed developers, researchers, millers, exporters, technology companies, logistics providers and international buyers. BIRC 2025 brought together stakeholders from across this value chain. The EY assessment highlighted participation from more than 5,000 farmers and showcased 28 GI-tagged rice varieties, along with stakeholders from agriculture, processing, trade, logistics, finance and technology.

The nine experience zones at BIRC 2026 are intended to complement business meetings and knowledge sessions with a stronger cultural and experiential narrative. The broader message is that rice cannot be defined only by the tonnes produced or traded globally. Behind the commodity lies a complex ecosystem of farmers, communities, traditions, scientific research, technology, international trade and innovation.

The Future of Rice

As global food systems evolve and food security assumes greater strategic importance, the future of rice will depend not only on productivity and market access but also on sustainability, innovation and resilience. (ANI)