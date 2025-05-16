DA Hike Update: Will government employees receive 4% hike in July?
Government employees are hopeful for a substantial Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in July. The anticipation stems from a rising Consumer Price Index (CPI-IW), a key factor influencing DA calculations.
| Published : May 16 2025, 01:14 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
112
Image Credit : stockPhoto
DA Hike in July
The central government increases DA for its employees twice a year, in January and July. July is just one and a half months away.
212
Image Credit : stockPhoto
How much will DA increase in July?
Speculation has begun about how much DA the central government will increase in July. Last time, the DA for central government employees increased by only 2 percent.
312
Image Credit : Facebook
Number of Central Government Employees
There are about 12 million current and former employees of the central government. They were quite disappointed with the last DA hike of only 2 percent.
412
Image Credit : social Media
Central DA Dependency
The DA of central government employees depends on the CPI-IW index. The Ministry of Labor has released the March data. Based on that, government employees estimate that the DA will increase more than the previous time.
512
Image Credit : Getty
March Index
According to statistics, the March index has increased to 143.0. It was 143.2 in January.
612
Image Credit : Getty
DA depends on the index
DA depends on the CPI-IW index. If it increases, DA increases. And if it decreases, DA decreases. The index has increased recently. So lakhs of government employees are optimistic that their DA will increase in the future.
712
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Current DA
Currently, central government employees are getting DA at the rate of 55 percent. Last time DA increased by 2 percent. They are claiming that if the DA becomes 59 percent from July, it will benefit them.
812
Image Credit : Asianet News
How to calculate DA
According to the Seventh Pay Commission, DA is calculated based on the average of the CPI-IW data of the last 12 months. DA and DR are increased to protect employees from the effects of inflation.
912
Image Credit : stockPhoto
7th Pay Commission Tenure
The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission is ending in December this year. The Modi government has already recommended the Eighth Pay Commission.
1012
Image Credit : Asianet News
DA in 8th Pay Commission
There is also a discussion about whether DA will be included in the 8th Pay Commission.
1112
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Implementation of 8th Pay Commission
It is not clear to the central government employees when the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented.
1212
Image Credit : facebook
Optimistic about DA increase
However, some government employees are optimistic about the DA increase. They also believe that they will get a lot of money before Puja.
Top Stories