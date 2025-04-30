DA hike update: Mamata govt releases pending payment to employees
Government employees in West Bengal received their DA payment along with their April salary. The 4% DA increase, previously announced by the Mamata Banerjee government, brought smiles to the faces of many.
Government employees rejoiced as salaries with the DA were credited on Tuesday morning. April salaries have been credited, including the 4% DA increase based on basic pay, as previously announced.
Government employees are pleased to receive their salaries with the DA. However, a disparity persists between state and central DA rates. The central DA rate is 55%, while the state DA is 18% after the 4% increase.
A 37% difference remains between central and state DA, prompting calls for a new pay commission. Teachers, who typically receive salaries on the 1st or 2nd, are yet to receive their DA payment.