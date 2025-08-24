DA Hike on Cards in September 2025; Festive Cheer for Govt Employees
Central government employees might get a DA hike in September, before Diwali. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2025, and arrears will be paid.
Diwali DA Hike
Great news for central government employees! A DA hike is likely in September, before Diwali. It's effective from July 1, 2025, with arrears paid directly.
Central Govt Employees
Discussions are ongoing about the DA hike percentage. Current DA is 55%, and it might increase by 3-4% to 59%. The government announces DA hikes twice a year.
DA Hike Announcement
Even if delayed, employees get full arrears. DA hikes slightly increase salaries yearly, and inflation also plays a role.
Covid DA Arrears
Employees await 18 months of Covid-period DA arrears. Unions are pushing for it, but the government hasn't announced anything yet. Retirees also await arrears.
