Dalal Street saw significant stock fluctuations this week. Zomato soared over 9% due to strong food delivery demand, while HDFC Bank dipped about 4% on concerns over deposit growth.

The past week on Dalal Street was a rollercoaster ride, with investors watching stocks swing sharply amid global cues and domestic triggers. While a handful of companies rewarded shareholders handsomely, others faced steep declines. Here’s a quick look at the biggest gainers and losers of the week (Aug 11–16).

Top Gainers

Zomato surged over 9% as strong food delivery demand and improved profitability lifted investor sentiment. The stock has been steadily climbing on hopes of sustainable growth.

Adani Ports jumped around 7%, supported by robust cargo handling numbers and a positive outlook on India’s trade activity.

Infosys saw gains of nearly 6%, thanks to optimism around new AI-led deals and steady IT spending from global clients.

Top Losers

Tata Motors slipped more than 5% after weak sales numbers in the passenger vehicle segment dented confidence.

HDFC Bank fell about 4%, as concerns over deposit growth and credit costs weighed on the stock.

JSW Steel dropped close to 3%, tracking softness in global metal prices and weaker demand outlook.

Investor Takeaway

The week highlighted how quickly fortunes can change on Dalal Street. IT and logistics stocks are clearly finding favour with investors, while auto and banking names struggled. With global markets still volatile, traders will be watching upcoming macro data and earnings closely before placing their next big bets.