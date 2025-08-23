Indian professionals prioritize salary over other benefits. A LinkedIn survey reveals 50% wouldn't accept pay cuts, even for reduced workload or better team dynamics.

Vacation days, wellness allowances, team outings, free meals — companies are constantly reinventing perks to attract and retain talent. But when it comes down to choosing between a bigger paycheck and better benefits, what do professionals in India actually value more?

According to the latest LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, the answer leans heavily toward pay.

Salary First: The Non-Negotiable Factor

The survey shows that five in 10 Indian employees are not willing to take a pay cut for any benefit. For 54% of professionals, even a more reasonable workload wasn’t incentive enough to trade away their salary. Similarly, 52% said better relationships with their boss or team wouldn’t tempt them to accept lower pay.

“Competitive pay is very important — but I think purpose is what sets you apart,” says Bhavya Misra, CHRO at Godrej Capital, highlighting the fine balance between financial stability and workplace purpose.

When Values Outweigh Compensation

Interestingly, not all professionals feel the same. The data found that 36% of employees are willing to take a salary cut for a company better aligned to their personal values. Around 33% would sacrifice pay for more flexibility and opportunities for growth.

This reflects a growing shift in workplace priorities — where purpose, alignment, and career development sometimes outweigh a few extra digits in the bank account.

Expert Take: Beyond the Paycheck

Industry experts believe that salary isn’t the only deal-maker anymore. KRAFTON India’s Head of People Operations, Saurabh Shah, explains:

“Salary alone does not always seal the deal. Employees today are looking for meaning, flexibility, and a sense of belonging at work.”