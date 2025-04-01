user
user icon

DA hike: How much will central govt spend on 2% increase for employees?

The central government has increased the DA by 2% from January 2025. As a result, 4.5 million government employees and 6.8 million pensioners will benefit. The DA increase will raise salaries from a minimum of ₹180 to a maximum of ₹5000.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 8:46 AM IST

The central government's 2% DA will be effective from January 2025. Because the central government has increased the DA or dearness allowance by 2% for employees and pensioners.

article_image2

As a result of this announcement, 4.5 million central government employees and 6.8 million pensioners benefit.


article_image3

The central government's 2% DA will be effective from January 2025. Due to the 2% DA increase, the minimum increase will be ₹180, and the maximum will be ₹5000.

article_image4

With a 2% DA increase, the maximum salary increase will be up to ₹12,000 per month. Currently, those with a basic salary of ₹18,000 will see a DA increase of ₹360.

article_image5

This decision by the central government will cost ₹3,622 crore per year to provide the increased DA.

article_image6

Providing DA to pensioners will cost ₹2,992 crore per year. The total annual cost of providing DA to central government employees and pensioners will be ₹6,614 crore.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Haldiram's confirms selling stake to International Holding Company and Alpha Wave Global ddr

Haldiram's confirms selling stake to International Holding Company and Alpha Wave Global

Centre set to increase limit for auto settlement of PF withdrawal from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh ddr

EPFO makes PF withdrawals easier: Auto-claim limit raised to to Rs 5 lakh, UPI and ATM access coming soon

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch portal having repository of social, economic, research data; check details AJR

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch portal having repository of social, economic, research data; check details

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling AJR

Indian stock markets closed for Eid, Asian markets struggle amid heavy selling

BSE shareholders to get free shares as board approves 2:1 bonus share issue

BSE announces 2:1 bonus share issue, its second since listing in 2017

Recent Stories

Will you return to space on Boeing starliner? What NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore said (WATCH) shk

Will you return to space on Boeing starliner? What NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore said (WATCH)

Mikel Arteta hints at 'big summer' for Arsenal, with Andrea Berta leading recruitment efforts snt

Mikel Arteta hints at 'big summer' for Arsenal, with Andrea Berta leading recruitment efforts

8th Pay Commission update: Delay expected, govt employees await clarity AJR

8th Pay Commission update: Delay expected, govt employees await clarity

Ranveer Allahbadia shares FIRST TRS podcast after India's Got Latent row; Read on ATG

Ranveer Allahbadia shares FIRST TRS podcast after India's Got Latent row; Read on

Can Manchester City and Norway cope without Erling Haaland following his ankle injury snt

Can Manchester City and Norway cope without Erling Haaland following his ankle injury?

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon