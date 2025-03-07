DA case in Supreme Court: Big relief for govt employees, pressure mounts on West Bengal govt

Read Full Article

According to the Supreme Court's advance list on Thursday, the DA case (DA Case) will be heard in the highest court on March 25. That means the fate of the state government employees' DA may be decided on March 25. However, the Mamata Banerjee government is under a lot of pressure before that.

The DA (Dearness Allowance) case of Bengal is pending in the Supreme Court. On March 25 (Tuesday), the DA case of the state government employees of West Bengal is going to be heard in the Supreme Court.

Although it has not yet been announced in which bench the case will be heard, the DA case is under consideration in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has recently increased DA by 4%.

Currently, government employees are getting DA at the rate of 14%. It will be 18% from April. Because the increased DA is going to be effective from April 1.

Now, as the hearing date is approaching, a section of government employees are seeing victory. Notably, the hearing of the DA case (Dearness Allowance) has been postponed a total of 14 times in the Supreme Court before.

The DA case has been going on in the Supreme Court since November 2022. It is currently 2025. In between, the DA case came up for hearing many times, but the hearing did not take place in the end. The date has been postponed again and again.

So this time there is some concern in the minds of the government employees. In this regard, Mrinmoy Srimani, convener of Unity Forum, an organization of state government employees, said, 'For the first time in the last two and a half years, the dearness allowance case has come up in the first 100 of the Supreme Court's advance list (the DA case of state government employees is at number 95 in the advance list). It can be called the pre-moment of victory.'

On the other hand, Shyamalkumar Mitra, president of the Confederation of State Government Employees, and Malay Mukhopadhyay, general secretary of the state government employees' organization, said, 'In the context of the advance list published in the Supreme Court, the DA (Dearness Allowance) case is coming up on March 25. The bench and serial number are not yet known.'

