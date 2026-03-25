Global Markets Rally As Oil Drops On Signs Of Iran-US Peace Talks
Oil prices dropped sharply and global stock markets rose after reports of US peace plan for Iran raised hopes of easing Middle East tensions. Brent fell below $100, while stocks in Europe and Asia gained. Iran allowing some ships eased supply fears.
Oil prices fall as peace hopes grow
Global oil prices dropped sharply on Wednesday, while stock markets across the world moved higher. This came after reports that the United States had sent a peace plan to Iran, raising hopes that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could soon ease.
The conflict, which has lasted nearly four weeks, has created uncertainty in global markets. Investors reacted quickly to signs that tensions might reduce, leading to a fall in oil prices and a rise in stock markets.
Markets react to easing tensions
Crude oil prices fell by more than six percent during trading. Brent crude dropped below $100 per barrel, trading around $94.75, while West Texas Intermediate fell to about $87.35.
At the same time, stock markets saw strong gains. In Europe, major indices rose by around 1.5 percent. Asian markets also closed higher, with Tokyo’s Nikkei gaining nearly three percent.
Analysts said that falling oil prices helped reduce fears of rising inflation, which had been weighing on markets.
Why oil prices dropped
The main reason for the drop in oil prices was growing optimism about a possible end to the conflict. US President Donald Trump said that officials were 'in negotiations right now' to stop the war.
Reports suggested that Washington had sent a 15-point peace proposal to Iran through Pakistan. The proposal reportedly includes a one-month ceasefire and talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.
Another key factor was Iran’s statement that it would allow 'non-hostile' vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil and gas supply.
Strait of Hormuz plays key role
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important shipping routes in the world. About one-fifth of global oil and gas passes through this narrow waterway.
During the conflict, the strait had been largely blocked by Iran, causing major concerns about energy supply. This led to a sharp rise in oil prices earlier.
However, Iran’s latest move to allow some ships through has helped ease fears of supply disruption.
Global impact of the conflict
The Middle East war has already had a wide economic impact. Oil prices had risen by around 40 percent since the start of the conflict, increasing fuel costs across the world.
Many governments have started looking at ways to reduce energy use. High fuel prices have also affected industries like aviation, where jet fuel costs play a major role.
In one positive development, European aircraft maker Airbus signed a $15.8 billion deal to supply 101 planes to China Eastern Airlines. Shares of Airbus rose by 1.5 percent after the announcement.
Warnings on food and fertiliser supply
The conflict has also affected fertiliser supply, which is important for agriculture. A top official from the World Trade Organization warned that disruptions could lead to both shortages and higher prices.
About one-third of the world’s fertilisers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in this route could impact food production globally.
Energy agencies stay alert
The International Energy Agency said it is ready to release more oil from reserves if needed. Its chief, Fatih Birol, said the agency would act if the situation worsens.
This step is seen as a way to stabilise global energy markets and prevent sudden price spikes.
Mixed signals on ground situation
Despite the positive market reaction, the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain. Reports of new missile strikes between Iran and Israel and the arrival of more US troops suggest that tensions are still high.
Experts have warned that the situation is “highly fluid” and could change quickly.
Central banks watch closely
The European Central Bank is also closely watching the situation. Its chief Christine Lagarde said the bank has several options to deal with the energy shock.
The ECB has kept interest rates unchanged for now but warned that the conflict could lead to higher inflation and slower economic growth in the eurozone.
Business confidence hit
In Germany, business confidence has already fallen due to rising energy prices. A survey showed that morale dropped in March as companies worry about higher costs and uncertain demand.
Fuel price changes in Vietnam
Vietnam also felt the impact of rising oil prices. Diesel prices had more than doubled since the start of the conflict.
However, the government later reduced fuel prices after the recent drop in global oil rates.
Incident in Kuwait
The conflict also saw a drone attack at Kuwait International Airport, where a fuel tank caught fire. Authorities said the damage was limited and there were no casualties.
What lies ahead
While markets are currently reacting positively to peace hopes, experts say it is too early to predict the outcome. Any sudden escalation could again push oil prices higher and affect global markets.
For now, investors remain cautious but hopeful that the conflict may move towards a peaceful resolution.
(With AFP inputs)
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