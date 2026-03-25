Global oil prices dropped sharply on Wednesday, while stock markets across the world moved higher. This came after reports that the United States had sent a peace plan to Iran, raising hopes that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could soon ease.

The conflict, which has lasted nearly four weeks, has created uncertainty in global markets. Investors reacted quickly to signs that tensions might reduce, leading to a fall in oil prices and a rise in stock markets.

Markets react to easing tensions

Crude oil prices fell by more than six percent during trading. Brent crude dropped below $100 per barrel, trading around $94.75, while West Texas Intermediate fell to about $87.35.

At the same time, stock markets saw strong gains. In Europe, major indices rose by around 1.5 percent. Asian markets also closed higher, with Tokyo’s Nikkei gaining nearly three percent.

Analysts said that falling oil prices helped reduce fears of rising inflation, which had been weighing on markets.