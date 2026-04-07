Oil prices rose strongly on Tuesday. The US crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), for May delivery jumped over two percent and was close to $115 per barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, also increased to more than $110 per barrel.

These prices had gone even higher earlier in the day before pulling back slightly. The main reason for the rise is fear of supply disruption. When there is a risk to oil supply, prices usually go up quickly.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters So Much

A key issue in this crisis is the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow waterway is one of the most important routes for global oil transport. About one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through it.

Iran has effectively blocked this route since the conflict began on February 28. This has already pushed up oil and gas prices worldwide. The US has now given Iran a deadline to reopen the strait or face serious consequences.

President Donald Trump has warned that if Iran does not allow free passage, the US could launch massive attacks on Iran’s infrastructure. He even said that “a whole civilisation will die,” though he also added that he hopes it does not come to that.