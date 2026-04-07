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Donald Trump's Warning To Iran Drives Global Market Panic Amid US-Iran Tensions And Rising Oil Prices
Oil prices surged and global stocks fell as US-Iran tensions intensified after strikes on Iran's Kharg Island. Investors are worried about supply disruptions, with Hormuz effectively blocked. Trump warned Iran to reopen route or face severe action.
Oil Prices Rise And Stocks Fall As US-Iran Tensions Grow
Global markets are under pressure as tensions between the United States and Iran increase. Oil prices have gone up sharply, while stock markets have fallen. Investors are worried about what might happen next, especially after strong warnings from US President Donald Trump. The situation has created fear and uncertainty across financial markets around the world.
What Triggered The Latest Market Reaction
The latest market movement started after US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s key oil export terminal on Kharg Island. This site is very important for Iran’s oil exports. Early reports suggested that energy facilities might have been hit, which caused oil prices to jump quickly.
Later, reports said the strikes mainly targeted military areas, not oil infrastructure. This helped calm markets slightly, but prices still remained high. Investors are reacting to every new update, showing how sensitive the situation is.
How Oil Prices Reacted To The Crisis
Oil prices rose strongly on Tuesday. The US crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), for May delivery jumped over two percent and was close to $115 per barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, also increased to more than $110 per barrel.
These prices had gone even higher earlier in the day before pulling back slightly. The main reason for the rise is fear of supply disruption. When there is a risk to oil supply, prices usually go up quickly.
Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters So Much
A key issue in this crisis is the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow waterway is one of the most important routes for global oil transport. About one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through it.
Iran has effectively blocked this route since the conflict began on February 28. This has already pushed up oil and gas prices worldwide. The US has now given Iran a deadline to reopen the strait or face serious consequences.
President Donald Trump has warned that if Iran does not allow free passage, the US could launch massive attacks on Iran’s infrastructure. He even said that “a whole civilisation will die,” though he also added that he hopes it does not come to that.
How Stock Markets Around The World Reacted
While oil prices went up, stock markets moved in the opposite direction. Major US indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, all opened lower.
European markets also fell. London’s FTSE 100, Paris’s CAC 40, and Frankfurt’s DAX were all down during trading. Investors are worried that rising oil prices could slow economic growth and increase inflation.
Asian markets showed mixed results. Japan’s Nikkei ended flat, while Shanghai’s market went slightly up. Hong Kong’s market was closed for a holiday.
Why Investors Are Feeling Nervous
Market experts say the main issue is uncertainty. No one is sure what will happen next. Kathleen Brooks from XTB said the situation feels like “one long deadline after another,” with constant updates from the White House.
Another analyst, Patrick O’Hare, said the market is caught between hope and fear. Some investors believe the situation may calm down, while others worry it could turn into a bigger conflict.
This mix of emotions is making markets unstable.
How Iran Has Responded To US Warnings
Iran has not shown any signs of backing down. The country’s Revolutionary Guard has warned that it will target energy facilities across the Gulf if the US crosses what it calls a “red line.”
This warning has increased fears of a wider conflict in the region. Any attack on oil facilities could cause major supply problems and push prices even higher.
What This Means For The Global Economy
Rising oil prices affect almost everything. When fuel becomes expensive, transport costs go up. This can make goods and services more costly, leading to inflation.
Some countries are already feeling the impact. The Philippines reported that inflation rose to 4.1 percent in March, higher than expected and the highest in nearly two years.
In the United States, recent data showed that growth in the services sector slowed. Companies are becoming cautious because of higher energy costs and possible supply chain issues.
Governments around the world are now preparing support measures to protect their economies from another price shock.
White House Clarifies Nuclear Strike Comments
Amid rising tensions, there was also confusion over comments made by US Vice President JD Vance. He said the US has military options that it has not yet used.
Some people took this as a hint that nuclear weapons could be considered. However, the White House quickly denied this. It said there was no suggestion of a nuclear strike in his remarks.
This clarification came after criticism from an account linked to Kamala Harris.
A Rare Bright Spot In The Market
While most markets were under pressure, there was some positive news. Samsung Electronics saw its shares rise about one percent.
The company reported that its first-quarter profit likely jumped by 755 percent to a record $38 billion. This growth was driven by strong demand for chips used in artificial intelligence.
The next few days are very important. The US deadline for Iran is approaching, and markets are watching closely. Any new action or statement could move prices sharply.
If tensions increase, oil prices may rise further, and stock markets could fall more. If the situation calms down, markets may stabilise.
For now, uncertainty remains the biggest concern.
(With AFP inputs)
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