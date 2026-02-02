Crude oil prices fell sharply on February 2, 2026, as global markets reacted to easing geopolitical tensions. Crude oil dropped to $62.24 per barrel, down 4.56 percent from the previous day. The price move was tracked through a contract for difference (CFD) that follows the global benchmark market.

Despite the sharp daily fall, crude oil prices are still 6.71 percent higher over the past month. However, prices remain 14.93 percent lower than a year ago, showing that the market is still under pressure over the longer term.

Recent highs and long-term price movement

Historically, crude oil reached an all-time high of $410.45 per barrel in December 2025. Since then, prices have fallen significantly as supply fears eased and demand concerns returned.

The latest price data and charts were last updated on February 2, 2026.