Corporate Hiring 2026: What India’s Top Business Houses Are Planning
Future Jobs India 2026: A new year means new opportunities, new thinking, and new hopes. The biggest question in 2026 is, where and in which sector will jobs be created?
Mukesh Ambani's focus on AI and Digital India
Reliance aims to make AI affordable for all Indians. This will boost small businesses and startups, creating massive job openings in data, tech support, and AI operations.
Adani Group's focus on jobs from Green Energy and Infrastructure
The Adani Group is focusing on green energy, airports, ports, and defense. Major investments in solar and wind will boost engineering, technical, and project management jobs.
Tata Group's focus on Manufacturing and Digital Jobs
Tata's plan is clear: electronics, Air India, and manufacturing. This focus will create jobs in tech support, customer service, and logistics for both freshers and mid-level pros.
Mahindra's message: Machines will come, but skills will remain essential
Mahindra Group believes human skill will remain key despite automation. New tech in EVs and farm machinery will drive demand for technical, service, and maintenance roles.
Apollo's plan: Jobs along with treatment in the healthcare sector
Health groups like Apollo aim to make India a healthcare hub. New hospitals will create jobs for nurses, technicians, and support staff, especially in smaller cities.
Kotak Mahindra's plan: Human touch with digital
By 2026, banking will be more digital, but the human touch will remain vital. Roles in digital banking, customer support, and cyber safety are set to increase significantly.
New-age jobs in Zomato and Quick Commerce
Quick commerce and logistics will expand beyond food delivery, creating jobs in delivery, warehousing, and tech support. It's a big chance for adaptable, tech-savvy youth.
