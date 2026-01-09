- Home
- Business
- Five Years After Galwan: China Firms to Re-Enter Central Govt Projects as Ban Review Begins
Five Years After Galwan: China Firms to Re-Enter Central Govt Projects as Ban Review Begins
The central government is considering lifting the ban on Chinese companies, which were barred from government contracts after the Galwan conflict. This decision suggests the possibility of restoring commercial relations between the two countries.
Ban from India after Galwan conflict
New Delhi: After resuming the Manas Sarovar Yatra and direct flights, the commercial relationship between India and China might be getting back to normal.
Five-year-old ban
The central government is seriously considering revoking the five-year-old ban on Chinese companies from bidding on Indian government contracts.
Restoration of commercial relations?
This aims to restore trade ties that soured after the Galwan conflict five years ago. Following the 2020 clash, India imposed several restrictions on Chinese firms.
Chinese company
Chinese firms were barred from government tenders worth Rs 67.45 lakh crore. Recently, state-owned CRRC was excluded from a Rs 1,900 crore rail project.
Thinking about lifting the ban
The ban on Chinese firms made it hard to get equipment for power projects. Now, the Finance Ministry is thinking of lifting the ban. The PM will make the final call.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.