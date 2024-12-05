Chennai's gold rate today: Rate Increases in 24K, 22K, and 18K GOLD

Gold Rates in Chennai: Economists predict that gold prices are likely to increase further in the coming days. It is said that there is a possibility of one sovereign reaching 80 thousand to one lakh rupees in the next 2 years. The rise in gold prices has made it impossible for the middle class to buy gold.

Gold Investment

Investing in Gold People are showing great interest in investing in gold. Gold is an important and essential investment aspect for children's education expenses, marriage expenses and medical expenses. In that way, people are buying gold in large quantities. Whether the price of gold increases or decreases, people have never reduced their investment in gold. In that way, while one sovereign of gold was sold for a thousand rupees 15 years ago, it reached a record high in the next few years.

Chennai Gold Rate

Gold Price Reaches Peak On October 31, it touched a new all-time high of Rs 59,640. In this situation, economists have predicted that the price of gold may increase further in the coming days. Accordingly, they are saying that there is a possibility of one sovereign reaching 80 thousand to one lakh rupees in the next 2 years. Therefore, if you buy gold now, you will get more profit in the coming days, so big investors are investing heavily in gold.

Tamil Nadu Gold Rate

Gold Price to Reach Peak As the price of gold is increasing day by day, the middle class people are unable to buy gold. In this situation, it is said that the price of gold, which is currently declining slightly, will increase in the next few days and months. It is predicted that the price of gold will reach a new high after March.

Today's Gold Price

What is today's gold price? Meanwhile, yesterday, the price of gold was sold at Rs 7,130 per gram and Rs 57,040 per sovereign without any change. In this situation, today it has increased by 10 rupees per gram. Accordingly, one gram is sold at Rs 7,140 and sovereign is sold at Rs 57,120, an increase of Rs 80.

