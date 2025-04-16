Cheapest airfares? Book flights on THESE 5 days of the week!
Best Days to Book Flights: Flight ticket prices fluctuate constantly. Planning a trip can be disheartening when ticket booking sites show high fares. But did you know there are 5 days when booking tickets can be the cheapest?
1. Tuesday
According to travel experts, booking tickets on Tuesday mornings or afternoons offers the lowest prices. Airlines often set their rates on Mondays, and discounts start rolling out by Tuesday.
2. Wednesday
Flying on Wednesdays can be cheaper. Being a workday and mid-week, demand is lower, leading to lower flight prices.
3. Saturday Night
Late Saturday nights often see fewer bookings, revealing deals that might be hidden otherwise. Booking at this time can lead to significant savings.
4. The First of Every Month
People tend to spend less during the first week of the month. Even after receiving their salaries, most curtail expenses. This leads to lower demand and potentially lower flight ticket prices.
5. Start of the Off-Season
As peak travel season or holiday time ends, airlines lower ticket prices. Start booking as soon as schools reopen for potential flight deals.
Keep in Mind While Booking Flight Tickets
Always search for flight tickets in Incognito Mode. Websites sometimes track your search history and inflate prices. Searching discreetly can save you money.