Central government employees set for salary hike after 8th Pay Commission recommendations

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented by 2026. The new pay commission means a substantial increase in salary. How much will the salary of which level of employees increase when the new pay commission is implemented?

Published: Feb 1, 2025, 8:12 AM IST

The central government has recently approved the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. Naturally, crores of central government employees and pensioners are overjoyed.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented by 2026. The new pay commission will bring a substantial salary increase.

The question on everyone's mind is how much the salary of each level of employees will increase with the new pay commission. Are you a government employee?

Find out the expected salary increase for different categories of central government employees.

The 8th Pay Commission will benefit 4.9 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission's term ends in December 2025.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the formation of a new pay commission in 2025 will ensure timely recommendations before the 7th Pay Commission's term ends.

Central employees and organizations have long been demanding the implementation of a 2.56 to 2.86 fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission.

If the 8th Pay Commission recommendation regarding the 2.86 fitment factor is accepted, the minimum salary of employees will increase from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480. Let's find out the expected salary increase for each level.

Currently, Level 1 central employees receive a minimum salary of ₹18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. With the 8th Pay Commission and a 2.86 fitment factor, their salary will be ₹51,480.

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 2 employee is ₹19,900, which will increase to ₹56,914 after the 8th Pay Commission (19,900 x 2.86).

Level 3 employees currently earn ₹21,700. After the new pay commission, they will receive ₹62,062. Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 4 employee is ₹25,500, which will increase to ₹72,930 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 5 employee is ₹29,200, which will increase to ₹83,512 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 6 employee is ₹35,400, which will increase to ₹101,224 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Level 7 employees currently receive a salary of ₹44,900. With the 8th Pay Commission, they will receive ₹128,414.

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 8 employee is ₹47,600, which will increase to ₹136,136 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 9 employee is ₹53,100, which will increase to ₹151,866 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 10 employee is ₹56,100, which will increase to ₹160,446 after the 8th Pay Commission.

