Central Bank special FD: Earn 8.05% interest with a 777-day fixed deposit | Check details

Central Bank has introduced an excellent special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens. Do you have elders in your home? Do you want to invest their money somewhere safe? Then this 777-day special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme offers 8.05% interest.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 4:05 PM IST

Central Bank 8.05% Interest FD

Senior citizens rely heavily on FDs for investment. This scheme offers guaranteed returns with no risk of loss. Invest in Central Bank's 777-day FD for seniors.

article_image2

Central Bank FD scheme details

The 'Cent Karima Term Deposit Scheme' matures in 777 days (2 years +). Regular customers get 7.55% interest, while senior citizens get 8.05%.

article_image3

Central Bank special FD returns

Senior citizens depositing Rs 1,00,000 will earn Rs 18,490 interest, receiving Rs 1,18,490 upon maturity. Other customers will receive Rs 1,17,260.

article_image4

Central Bank scheme loan facility

This special FD scheme offers loans up to 90% of the deposit. The loan interest rate is 1% higher than the FD rate. No premature withdrawal allowed with a loan.

article_image5

Fixed Deposit Application

Apply online/net banking/mobile banking or offline at a branch. Minimum deposit: Rs 10,000, Maximum: Rs 10,00,00,000. 1% penalty for premature withdrawal.

