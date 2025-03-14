Big salary hike incoming? Central govt employees may get up to Rs 1 lakh increase!

Government employees are receiving one piece of good news after another. Now, central government employees are awaiting another piece of good news. Government employees' salaries may increase up to Rs 1 lakh! Great announcement in the middle of the month.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

The Centre may bring major changes to the Eighth Pay Commission for employees. If the government approves this addition and applies a 2.86 fitment factor, employees benefit.

article_image2

Currently, under the Seventh Pay Commission, salaries are divided into 18 levels. A team representing central employees has recommended merging the pay scales.


article_image3

This means employees at these levels will have a simpler salary structure. If pay scales merge and a 2.86 fitment factor is applied, salaries will increase.

article_image4

This proposed change will benefit employees in levels 1 to 6. After the merger, the new salary could be Rs 51,480 per month for some employees.

article_image5

Level 3 and Level 4 employees may see their salaries increase after the merger. Merging these levels may result in a salary increase of Rs 1,01,244 per month. Merging pay scales in the Eighth Pay Commission is a positive step for employees.

