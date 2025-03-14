Big salary hike incoming? Central govt employees may get up to Rs 1 lakh increase!

Read Full Gallery

Government employees are receiving one piece of good news after another. Now, central government employees are awaiting another piece of good news. Government employees' salaries may increase up to Rs 1 lakh! Great announcement in the middle of the month.

The Centre may bring major changes to the Eighth Pay Commission for employees. If the government approves this addition and applies a 2.86 fitment factor, employees benefit.

Currently, under the Seventh Pay Commission, salaries are divided into 18 levels. A team representing central employees has recommended merging the pay scales.

This means employees at these levels will have a simpler salary structure. If pay scales merge and a 2.86 fitment factor is applied, salaries will increase.

This proposed change will benefit employees in levels 1 to 6. After the merger, the new salary could be Rs 51,480 per month for some employees.

Level 3 and Level 4 employees may see their salaries increase after the merger. Merging these levels may result in a salary increase of Rs 1,01,244 per month. Merging pay scales in the Eighth Pay Commission is a positive step for employees.

