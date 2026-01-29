Big Relief for Home Loan Borrowers? RBI Rate Cut Likely on Feb 6
The Reserve Bank's monetary policy meeting on February 6 is expected to cut the repo rate by 0.25%. This article explains how to fully get the financial benefits of the rate cut.
RBI Repo Rate
The country's economy has reached a crucial stage. The RBI's meeting on Feb 6 has created huge expectations. Economists suggest a 0.25% repo rate cut is likely.
RBI Interest Rate Cut
RBI's main challenge is balancing inflation control and growth. Experts believe RBI may cut the repo rate to 5.25% to boost consumer spending and investment.
Repo Rate Cut
A repo rate cut directly impacts home loans. For a Rs. 50 lakh loan at 9% for 20 years, a drop to 8.75% saves about Rs. 800 monthly, totaling Rs. 1.9 lakh in interest.
Home Loan
You can choose to lower your EMI or keep it the same to reduce the loan term by 10-12 months, saving over Rs. 4 lakh. To lower the EMI, you must contact your bank.
Monetary Policy Decision
The RBI is also focused on increasing market liquidity. Despite global tensions, the Feb 6 decision will be crucial for the financial planning of home loan borrowers.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.