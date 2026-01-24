The RBI has announced operations to inject liquidity, including a Rs 25,000 crore VRR, a USD 10 billion swap, and Rs 1,00,000 crore in OMO purchases. The measures are aimed at ensuring orderly liquidity conditions in the banking system.

RBI Announces Multi-Pronged Liquidity Operations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct a set of operations to inject liquidity into the banking system after having a review of current liquidity and financial conditions. The operations include a 90-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operation for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore, to be conducted on January 30, 2026, RBI said in a statement. A USD/INR buy/sell swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of 3 years is to be held on February 04, 2026. Besides, open market operation (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,00,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on February 05, 2026, and February 12, 2026. Detailed instructions for each operation shall be issued separately by the RBI.

Central Bank Pledges Continued Monitoring

Announcing these operations, the central bank said it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions.