BHEL, SBI to Wipro: 8 stocks to watch on Thursday, April 17, 2025
The stock market experienced fluctuations on Wednesday, but the Sensex closed with a recovery. Updates regarding several companies suggest potential impacts on their stocks on Thursday, including BHEL and SBI Cards.
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 08:27 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
18
Image Credit : freepik
1. BHEL Share
BHEL has signed a technology transfer deal with BARC related to hydrogen production. The new technology will help reduce costs. On Wednesday, April 16, the share closed at ₹225.25, up 1.56%.
28
Image Credit : Getty
2. SBI Cards Share
SBI Cards has partnered with Tata Digital to launch the Tata Neu SBI Card. On April 16, the share closed at ₹886.15.
38
Image Credit : freepik@pvproductions
3. Wipro Share
IT company Wipro has released its quarterly results. According to the results, the company's profit has increased by 6% compared to the third quarter. On April 16, the share closed at ₹247.60, up 1.48%.
48
Image Credit : freepik@pvproductions
4. DLF Share
DLF has signed a land sale deal with the Srijan Group. Under this deal, the company will sell 25.9 acres of land in Kolkata for ₹693 crore. On April 16, the share closed at ₹656, down 1.03%.
58
Image Credit : Freepik@WhoisDanny
5. Ujaas Energy Share
Ujaas Energy announced that a board meeting will be held on April 19, 2025. A decision on bonus shares may be taken. On Wednesday, the share closed at ₹426.50, up 5%.
68
Image Credit : freepik/getty
6. Radico Khaitan Share
Radico Khaitan Limited announced that a board meeting will be held on May 6, 2025. The company will present quarterly results. It may also announce a dividend. On April 16, the share closed at ₹2,432.80.
78
Image Credit : freepik
7. VTM Share
VTM Ltd informed the exchange that a board of directors meeting was held on April 16, in which bonus shares were approved. Investors will receive 1.5 bonus shares for every one share with a face value of one rupee. On Wednesday, the share closed at ₹203.10, up 1.98%.
88
Image Credit : freepik
8. Home First Finance Share
Home First Finance Limited informed the market that it has raised equity capital of ₹1,250 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). On April 16, the share closed at ₹1,172, up 2.98%.
Top Stories