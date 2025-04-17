Shares saw a late afternoon spike and ended 2% higher on Wednesday after the transaction was disclosed.

Dollar Tree, Inc (DLTR) shares spiked to end 2% higher on Wednesday, after CFO Stewart Glendinning bought company stock.

Glendinning purchased 17,000 shares for about $1.24 million in transactions on April 14 and April 15, according to an exchange filing.

The stock was acquired at a price of $72.50 to $72.83 per share.

After a slow day, Dollar Tree shares spiked in the final hour of trading just as the filing was published. They closed at $73.21.

Insiders buying company shares is typically seen as a positive sign and signals their confidence in the business.

The move comes days after a major divestiture.

On March 25, the company announced that it was selling its Family Dollar business to private equity investors for about $1 billion.

At a time when several retail businesses expect pressure from Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, Dollar Tree is comparatively better positioned.

Analysts have said the discount retailer might find room to raise consumer prices without significantly discouraging its customer base.

On Stocktwits, however, the sentiment was 'Bearish', and message volume was 'extremely low', unchanged from the prior day.

DLTR sentiment and message volume as of April 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Several users posted about the insider buyback.

One user joked that if tariffs come through, the firm might be referred to as "double dollar tree" in the future.

Dollar Tree shares have moved in an inconsistent manner over the last few months compared to other retail stocks, which have fallen significantly.

The company’s stock is down 2.3% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<