Bank Strike on Feb 12: Which Banks Will Remain Open or Closed?
Nationwide Bank Strike 2026: Major bank unions across the country have announced a national bank strike on Thursday, February 12. SBI and BoB have informed the BSE about the strike.
Which bank unions are striking?
Major bank unions like AIBEA, AIBOA, and BEFI have called on their members to join the national strike on Feb 12, 2026. 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have also asked their employees to join. The main reason is to protest the four new Labour Codes issued by the government in November and the 'increasing attacks on the working class'.
Another reason for the bank strike
Bank unions are telling their employees that these new labor codes are anti-employee and impose strict rules for trade union registration. They are also demanding a 5-day work week and better work-life balance.
Will banks be open or closed on Feb 12, 2026?
So far, no major bank or the RBI has declared a holiday for Feb 12, 2026. This means banks are likely to be open. However, Bank of Baroda sent a precautionary note to the BSE, stating that work at branches and offices might be affected if the strike happens.
What did Bank of Baroda tell the BSE?
In its letter, Bank of Baroda said, 'All necessary steps are being taken to ensure smooth functioning of branches and offices on the day of the strike. If the strike occurs, the functioning of branches and offices may be affected.'
What did SBI say?
State Bank of India (SBI) stated, 'We have made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in our branches and offices, but some work may be affected due to the strike.' The letter also mentioned that AIBEA, AIBOA, and BEFI have sent strike notices to all branches and employees.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.