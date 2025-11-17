Bank loan: How to get a loan from bank without salary slips? Read Details
Bank loan: Many people think you can only get a bank loan if you have salary slips. In reality, some major banks offer personal loans, home loans, and car loans even without salary slips. Find out what you need to do for this.
Can you get a loan without pay slips?
Getting a loan is easy for salaried folks with pay slips. But what about business owners? Even without slips, you can still get a loan from certain banks. Don't worry!
These documents are necessary
No salary slip? No problem. Show your bank statement (6-12 months), ITR copies (2 years), or Form 16. A good credit score also boosts your chances of loan approval.
Do this
Don't give up on a loan without pay slips. Provide bank statements and ITR forms. Many major banks offer this option. Inquire, explain your situation, and submit documents.
