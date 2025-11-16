To claim funds from a deceased father's bank account without a nominee, legal heirs must provide the bank with a death certificate and proof of relationship. Heirs need to submit a claim form.

Losing a parent is emotionally overwhelming, and dealing with financial formalities soon after can feel even more stressful. One common challenge many families face is discovering that the deceased parent did not add a nominee to their bank accounts. While this can complicate things, banks do have clear procedures in place to help rightful heirs claim the funds. Knowing what documents you need and how to proceed can make the process far less daunting.

Start With Collecting the Essential Documents

The first step is to gather all the important paperwork. You'll need your father's death certificate, details of the bank accounts, and documents that prove your relationship such as a legal heir certificate, family member certificate, or a succession certificate depending on the requirement.

Banks use these documents to verify who has the right to claim the money. Having them ready in advance helps avoid unnecessary delays at the branch.

Notify the Bank and Submit the Claim Form

Visit the bank branch where the account was held and formally inform them about your father's passing. The bank will issue a claim form for legal heirs. Once filled, it must be submitted along with all supporting documents.

In some cases, banks may also ask for an indemnity bond or an affidavit. This protects the bank from future disputes between heirs. It's also important to ensure that all legal heirs are aware of the claim to prevent complications down the line.

When a Succession Certificate Becomes Mandatory

If there is no nominee and the amount involved is significant, banks often insist on a succession certificate issued by a civil court. This document legally authorizes heirs to access the deceased's financial assets—bank accounts, deposits, securities, and more.

Though obtaining a succession certificate can take time, it remains the most solid legal proof of eligibility and helps avoid disputes later.

Dealing With Multiple Legal Heirs

If your father is survived by more than one legal heir, the claim must either be made jointly or one person must be authorized to represent the rest. Banks usually require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or written consent from other heirs to process the claim smoothly.

Transparency among family members at this stage can prevent misunderstandings, conflicts, or legal battles in the future.

Don't Forget to Check for Other Linked Financial Assets

Apart from bank accounts and fixed deposits, your father may have had insurance policies, mutual fund investments, pension accounts, or other financial assets. Many such accounts remain unclaimed simply because families are unaware of their existence.

Each institution may follow a slightly different process, but the core requirement remains the same: proof of identity, relationship, and rightful ownership.