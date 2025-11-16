The Bank of Baroda has donated Rs 1 crore to Himachal Pradesh's Aapda Rahat Kosh for disaster relief. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked the bank and also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 53.96 crore.

Bank of Baroda contributes to disaster relief

The Bank of Baroda has extended significant support to the state's disaster relief efforts by contributing Rs 1 crore to the Aapda Rahat Kosh. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday by Sabhayek Singh, General Manager and Zonal Head of the Chandigarh Zone, on behalf of the bank.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the generous contribution and said that such noble initiatives inspire others to come forward for humanitarian and philanthropic causes, as per the official press release. Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Deputy General Manager, Bal Kishan, Assistant General Manager, and Rajesh Kumar Gawa, along with other senior officers of the bank, were also present on the occasion.

CM Sukhu launches development projects worth Rs 54 crore

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 53.96 crore in Rampur Bushehar, Shimla district.

Project Inaugurations

He inaugurated the Community Health Centre building at Gram Panchayat Dhar Gaura, constructed at Rs 3.27 crore, the strengthening works of various drinking water supply schemes under Jal Shakti Sub-Division Rampur completed with an outlay of Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 74.38 lakh improvement works of the Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Foula Ladhidhar scheme in Tehsil Nankhari. He also inaugurated the Rs 89 lakh residence-cum-office complex of the Assistant Engineer, PWD, Sarahan, a release stated.

New Projects' Foundation Stones

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of several major projects, including the up-gradation of the Jeori-Sarahan road under NABARD to cost Rs. 25.76 crore, the lift drinking water supply scheme for ITBP colony Nogli to cost Rs. 2.77 crore, Rs. 4.57 crore strengthening of drinking water supply schemes for Munish-Bhali and Darkali panchayats and FIS from Belupul to Majheoti in Tehsil Nankhari to cost Rs. 1.19 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for the sewerage system for Nagar Parishad Rampur, which will cost Rs three crore, and a multi-storey shopping complex and bus stand to be built at Nankhari for Rs 9.96 crore. (ANI)