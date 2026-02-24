New Era for Subsidised Food as Automated Ration Units Expand in India
The government is rolling out a new scheme across India, including Tamil Nadu, to distribute ration items through ATMs. This will give people the exact amount of grains and cut down their waiting time at ration shops.
14
Image Credit : Google
The 'Annapurti' scheme to dispense food grains via ATM
The Indian government launched the 'Annapurti' grain ATM to make the Public Distribution System (PDS) transparent and hassle-free. The World Food Programme and India's food security department developed this tech together. It aims to solve common problems like long queues, shop closures, incorrect weights, and poor quality grains.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Google
How the machine works
This grain ATM works just like a bank ATM. First, you enter your Ration Card or Aadhaar number. Then, you verify your identity using your fingerprint or an iris scan to stop fraud. The screen shows your monthly quota, and you select how much you need. Finally, you place a bag below, and the machine dispenses the exact amount of grains in seconds.
34
Image Credit : Google
Key features and benefits
This machine is super efficient. It can dispense 25 to 50 kg of grain per minute, so no more waiting in long lines. The weight is 99.9% accurate, so you get exactly what you're owed. Plus, it works 24/7, which is great for people who work during the day. It's also eco-friendly, using very little electricity and can even run on solar power.
44
Image Credit : Google
Implementation of the scheme in India
India's first grain ATM was launched as a pilot project in Gurugram, Haryana. After its success, states like Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka have also started using it. In Tamil Nadu, all ration shops already use a biometric system. The state's food department is now studying how to roll out these grain ATMs. If it happens, people can get their ration quickly and accurately.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos