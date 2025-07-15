Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut for 4 Days This Week!
Bank holidays in July 2025 will vary from state to state. Get the complete details here.
Bank Holiday July 2025
If you plan to visit a bank branch this month, it's essential to check the holiday schedule in your state. Banks in several Indian states will be closed on four different days this week due to state festivals, observances, and regular weekends. However, these closures will vary from state to state and will not affect the entire country at the same time.
State-wise bank closures from July 16 to 20
July 16 (Wednesday): In Uttarakhand, banks will be closed to observe Harela, a popular agricultural festival marking the beginning of the monsoon season and sowing of crops, especially in the Kumaon region. Some parts of Himachal Pradesh may also observe this holiday.
July 17 (Thursday): Again in Meghalaya, banks will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter and tribal chief who opposed British rule.
Bank Closing Dates
July 19 (Saturday): Tripura will observe Ker Puja, a significant local festival dedicated to a guardian deity. Therefore, banks in Tripura will be closed.
July 20 (Sunday): Being a regular Sunday, banks in all states will be closed nationwide.
Upcoming Bank Holidays in July
Besides this week, there are other scheduled bank holidays to keep in mind:
July 26 (Saturday): As the fourth Saturday, banks across the country will be closed.
July 27 (Sunday): Weekly off for all banks.
July 28 (Monday): Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival.
Online Banking Unaffected
Despite bank closures, digital banking services like net banking, mobile banking, ATM transactions, and UPI will function as usual during these holidays. Customers can continue to perform essential banking tasks such as fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks through online platforms. However, for activities requiring in-person visits, such as check deposits or cash handling, it is advisable to plan in advance to avoid disruptions.