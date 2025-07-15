Image Credit : getty

July 16 (Wednesday): In Uttarakhand, banks will be closed to observe Harela, a popular agricultural festival marking the beginning of the monsoon season and sowing of crops, especially in the Kumaon region. Some parts of Himachal Pradesh may also observe this holiday.

July 17 (Thursday): Again in Meghalaya, banks will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter and tribal chief who opposed British rule.