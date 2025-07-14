Loose FASTag? NHAI May Deny Toll Access and Blacklist Your Vehicle
Drivers who don't stick their FASTag sticker on their windshield will be blacklisted. If the sticker isn't affixed, the FASTag won't work, and you'll need a new one.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : AI Generated Image
FASTag Helps Drivers
India's roads and toll plazas have improved. FASTag allows digital toll payments. But there's a new rule for drivers.
25
Image Credit : stockPhoto
"Not Stuck on Windshield"
Officials found many drivers carrying loose FASTags. Not sticking it properly causes issues at toll plazas, affecting toll collection and equipment.
35
Image Credit : AI Generated Image
Delayed Toll Collection
The FASTag sticker must be visible for the reader. Loose stickers delay toll collection, risking traffic jams nationwide.
45
Image Credit : AI Generated Image
Report Ordered
NHAI ordered strict action. Toll plazas must report non-compliant FASTags. Offenders will be blacklisted, requiring a new FASTag, wasting time and money.
55
Image Credit : iSTOCK
"Must Follow Carefully"
Stick your FASTag properly. Consult your bank or provider if you have questions. This rule improves traffic flow and automated toll collection.
Related Stories