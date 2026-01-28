Gold Price Prediction: What Baba Vanga Said About the Future of Gold
Gold Price: The price of gold is skyrocketing day by day. This has made it very difficult for the common person to buy gold. What did Baba Vanga say about this rise in gold prices?
Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction Is Going Viral
Everyone loves gold, but its rising price makes it hard for common folks to buy. Baba Vanga's prediction about gold is coming true, with prices expected to rise even more.
Baba Vanga's prophecy on gold.. This is what will happen in 2026..
Baba Vanga predicted a major economic crisis in 2026, where people would trust gold over currency. Now, investors are flocking to gold due to global instability, just as she said.
Gold vs Silver.. Is there an alternative?
As gold soars, many turn to silver, causing its price to rise too. People hope the Union Budget will cut import duties to lower gold prices, but if not, it will remain unaffordable.
