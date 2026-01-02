According to her alleged prophecies, humans will first achieve extraordinary technological and societal progress. By 3005, humanity is said to have colonized Mars, but a massive war erupts, dramatically altering planetary trajectories. Just five years later, a comet or asteroid collides with the Moon, creating a ring of debris around Earth and forever changing its night sky.

By 3797, life on Earth ends, forcing humans to survive on other planets. However, scarcity of resources sparks wars between 3803 and 3805, killing more than half of humanity. Civilization then regresses into tribal societies for decades until a new prophet restores moral order and revives lost scientific knowledge.