Technical glitches, empty cash trays, or network issues often cause ATM transactions to fail. You receive a deduction SMS, but the machine dispenses no cash. You naturally worry about your money. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strict deadlines and compensation rules for these failed transactions.

The bank must automatically refund your deducted amount within five calendar days from the transaction date. You should immediately register a complaint with your bank instead of just waiting. You must save the transaction details to resolve the issue quickly, even if a technical glitch caused the failure.