Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Failed ATM transaction? Here's what you should do if debited money does NOT return

    The RBI also said that it is the responsibility of the bank to put the deducted money in your account if the transaction fails. One can get their money back soon and also the bank will compensate you for the delay.

    Failed ATM transaction Here's what you should do if debited money does NOT return AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Are you a victim of a failed ATM transaction? or are you struggling to get back your deducted money after a failed ATM transaction? If yes, then you must watch this video released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI.

    In this video, featuring Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan, explains how you can get compensation if the bank is not giving your money back in case of a failed ATM transaction. It also explained how to lodge a complaint regarding the same. Watch this video.

    Also read: Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    The RBI also said that it is the responsibility of the bank to put the deducted money in your account if the transaction fails. One can get their money back soon and also the bank will compensate you for the delay.

    Also read: Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain shut for 14 days; Check dates

    According to the RBI, the banks are required to reverse the transactions on their own. However, it is always advisable to file a complaint as soon as possible with the bank that owns the ATM or the card issuing bank.

    If the reversal and compensation are not made by the bank, the customers have the right to bring the issue to his/her bank.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

    Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

    Bank holidays in January 2023 Banks to remain shut for 14 days Check dates gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain shut for 14 days; Check dates

    Fairwork India: Urban Company rated highest for gig workers' working condition; Zomato, Uber, Ola score nil AJR

    Fairwork India: Urban Company rated highest for gig workers' working condition; Uber, Ola score nil

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating report gcw

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating: Report

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR region starting December 27; check new rates - adt

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR starting December 27; check new rates

    Recent Stories

    Can diabetes be reversed? Here are some food choices and healthy lifestyles that can help RBA

    Can diabetes be reversed? Here are some food choices and healthy lifestyles that can help

    Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple vma

    Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner - Committed to playing ICC World Cup 2023; ready to quit if team management asks to-ayh

    David Warner: 'Committed to playing ICC World Cup 2023; ready to quit if team management asks to'

    16397 people died in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts: MoRTH report - adt

    16,397 people died in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts: MoRTH report

    football Cody Gakpo completes Liverpool move from PSV; reveals how Virgil van Dijk influenced him to join The Reds-ayh

    Cody Gakpo completes Liverpool move from PSV; reveals how Virgil van Dijk influenced him to join The Reds

    Recent Videos

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon