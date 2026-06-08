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- Airtel Recharge: Just Rs 154 month for unlimited calls all year? Check out this super budget offer!
Airtel Recharge: Just Rs 154 month for unlimited calls all year? Check out this super budget offer!
Airtel has just dropped a new yearly prepaid plan for only ₹1,849. This plan gives you unlimited calls for a full 365 days. Let's take a look at what else this plan has in store.
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Airtel's affordable plan
With over 41 crore users nationwide, Airtel regularly introduces plans to suit every budget. This new annual plan is a game-changer, designed to help customers save big on their mobile expenses.
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Airtel's ₹1,849 annual plan
Tired of recharging every month? This plan is perfect for you. Airtel's new annual prepaid plan costs just ₹1,849 and gives you a full 365-day validity. Its biggest plus point is that you can make unlimited local and STD calls to any network for an entire year, completely free. This is a super chance to talk as much as you want without any tension about your balance. When you break it down, this ₹1,849 plan costs just ₹154 per month.
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A great plan for those who only need calling
It's important to remember this is a 'voice-only' plan. To keep the price low for a full year of calling, Airtel has not included any internet data. If you're looking for a plan that only covers calls, this is a complete value-for-money deal.
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