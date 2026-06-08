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Airtel's ₹1,849 annual plan

Tired of recharging every month? This plan is perfect for you. Airtel's new annual prepaid plan costs just ₹1,849 and gives you a full 365-day validity. Its biggest plus point is that you can make unlimited local and STD calls to any network for an entire year, completely free. This is a super chance to talk as much as you want without any tension about your balance. When you break it down, this ₹1,849 plan costs just ₹154 per month.