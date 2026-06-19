India and Germany reaffirm their commitment to strengthening cooperation in renewable energy and energy security, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and highlighting clean energy's strategic importance for sustainable economic growth.

India and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in renewable energy and energy security as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, highlighting the growing strategic importance of clean energy in ensuring sustainable economic growth and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

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The renewed focus on collaboration was underscored during the tenth edition of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) Conversation Series, organised by the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the theme "Energy Security through Renewable Energies." The high-level discussion brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, renewable energy experts, think tanks and private sector representatives to deliberate on accelerating India's renewable energy transition and enhancing economic resilience against fluctuations in fossil fuel prices.

German Perspective on Clean Energy

Speaking at the event, German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann said renewable energy had evolved beyond being solely a climate imperative and had become an economic and strategic necessity. "India and Germany share a common challenge of reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and increasing energy independence. Renewables create a powerful trinity of climate action, economic opportunity and energy security," Ackermann said.

He noted that renewable energy sources currently contribute around 26 per cent of India's electricity generation and described the GSDP as a significant platform for advancing bilateral cooperation on climate action and sustainable development. India and Germany are currently collaborating in areas including renewable energy deployment and manufacturing, battery storage, grid integration, energy efficiency, green urban mobility, climate change mitigation, sustainable urban development and vocational education.

India's Renewable Energy Priorities

Highlighting India's renewable energy priorities, MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said recent geopolitical developments had once again underscored the importance of energy security. "Renewable energy, including solar, wind, battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen, has immense potential to strengthen energy security while supporting sustainable development," Sarangi said.

He noted that non-fossil fuel sources now account for nearly 54 per cent of India's installed electricity capacity and reiterated the country's commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Sarangi further said India and Germany, as trusted partners in the global energy transition, could continue working together to promote innovation, attract investments and advance shared objectives related to climate action and sustainable development.

Key Discussion Takeaways

During the discussions, participants stressed the need for scaling up renewable energy capacity, investing in energy storage technologies and modernising electricity grids. They also highlighted the importance of stronger public-private partnerships to ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy supplies.

Long-Standing Bilateral Cooperation

Germany has remained a longstanding partner in India's energy transition, with bilateral cooperation spanning renewable energy expansion, power sector reforms, energy storage, green hydrogen, climate finance and skills development. (ANI)