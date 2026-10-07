Airtel just announced its biggest postpaid price hike since 2024. The telecom giant increased tariffs by up to 11 percent and launched a brand new Rs 499 plan.

Airtel targets frequent international flyers from India with these fresh perks. The new Airtel postpaid plan starts at Rs 499. It packs unlimited data, calling, and a free international roaming trip every single year. Experts call this the steepest price jump since 2024.