Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 across all plans, an increase of 3-11%. The revised plans, effective October 8, will now start at Rs 499. The company has also added one free international roaming trip per SIM annually.

Postpaid Tariffs Increased Across Slabs

Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 across its existing plan slabs, with prices increasing by around 3-11 per cent, while adding one free international roaming trip every year as part of the revamped offerings. The revised plans, effective October 8, will start at Rs 499 per month for individual users, up from Rs 449 earlier, marking an increase of about 11 per cent.

Revised Family Plan Pricing

The family plan for two SIMs will rise to Rs 749 from Rs 699, while the three-SIM plan will increase to Rs 1,049 from Rs 999. For four-SIM family plans, Airtel has raised the monthly rental from Rs 1,199 to Rs 1,249 and from Rs 1,399 to Rs 1,449, depending on the plan. The five-SIM family plan will increase to Rs 1,799 from Rs 1,749. The increases across the slabs are uniformly Rs 50, although the percentage impact is higher on the lower-priced plans.

New International Roaming Benefit

Alongside the tariff increase, Airtel has introduced one complimentary international roaming trip per SIM every year across the new postpaid plans. The five-day roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS. Customers can activate the roaming pack at a time of their choice, rather than having it activated automatically. On family plans, each member included in the plan will be eligible for one free international roaming trip annually.

Existing Benefits and Subscriptions Retained

The revised plans retain Airtel’s existing benefits, including unlimited data and calling, Fast Lane technology and network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links. Depending on the plan, customers will also receive subscriptions to services including Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Xstream Play Premium, Google One, Apple Music, Apple iCloud+ and Netflix.

Airtel's Focus on 'Best-in-Class Experience'

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said postpaid was about delivering a “best-in-class experience” and that the company was focused on giving customers more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid.

Availability and Market Performance

The new plans will be available to new and existing Airtel customers from October 8. Existing prepaid and postpaid users can upgrade through the Airtel App or Airtel stores, while customers of other operators can switch to Airtel Postpaid.

During the final hour of trading on Wednesday, the stock traded a little over 1 per cent at Rs 1,830.00 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)