Airtel has increased its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50, with new plans launching on October 8. Revised plans include one free international roaming trip every year, offering 5GB data, 60 minutes of calls and 25 outgoing SMS for 5 days. Existing postpaid users will be shifted to nearest higher plan within a month, while family can also get the benefit.

Bharti Airtel is raising the price of its postpaid plans by Rs 50, but customers will get a new international roaming benefit as part of the revamped plans. The new Airtel postpaid plans will come into effect from October 8, 2026. Existing postpaid subscribers will also be moved to the nearest higher plan within a month, according to company sources.

What is changing in Airtel postpaid plans?

The key change is the addition of one free international roaming trip every year. Airtel said the complimentary roaming benefit is worth Rs 2,000.

Customers can activate the free roaming pack whenever they choose. It will remain valid for five days and includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls and 25 outgoing SMS. Incoming SMS will also be free.

For customers using Airtel family postpaid plans, the benefit will not be limited to the primary account holder. Every family member will be eligible for the free international roaming offer.

Airtel postpaid price hike explained

In practical terms, Airtel's revamped postpaid plans represent a Rs 50 increase over the current tariffs. The company said the new plans retain existing benefits while adding international roaming.

Airtel is also continuing features such as fast lane technology, unlimited data and network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links.

Entertainment benefits remain

The telecom operator's postpaid plans also include entertainment subscriptions and access to its Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club.

Members can get access to experiences such as comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts.

The new plans are therefore aimed at customers who regularly travel overseas and want roaming included with their monthly mobile service, rather than purchasing a separate roaming pack for every trip.

(With inputs from agencies)