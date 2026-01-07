'AI Scams For Free Food': Zomato Flags New Refund Fraud Trend
It's a known fact that you can request a refund if the food from online food delivery apps isn't good. However, some people are misusing this service. Recently, comments made by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal have gone viral.
Deepinder Goyal's comments bring it to light
As online food delivery grew, so did refund scams. Zomato and Blinkit CEO Deepinder Goyal's recent comments highlight this, revealing some customers cross lines for free refunds.
Fake complaints with AI technology
Refund scams are now becoming tech-based. Some customers use AI tools to create photos showing insects or hair in their food. These photos look so real it's hard to spot the fake.
Increasing fake claims of 'cake is damaged'
Goyal said damaged cake complaints rose by 5%. Investigations found no delivery errors. Customers often use AI to fake damage, upload the photo, eat the cake, and get a refund.
Fraud cases also among delivery partners
Fraud isn't limited to customers. Some delivery partners are also involved. Goyal said 5,000 partners are removed monthly for fraud, like faking deliveries or not returning change.
Checking fraud with 'Karma Score'
To fix this, Zomato is using a 'Karma Score.' It tracks a customer's refund history and suspicious activity. Low scores mean complaints aren't instantly approved. This also applies to riders.
