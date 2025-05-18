Adani unveils India’s first hydrogen-powered mining truck
Adani Group has launched India's first hydrogen-powered truck, designed for mining transport. This truck significantly reduces reliance on traditional fuels like petrol and diesel. It boasts a range of 200 km on a single charge.
| Published : May 18 2025, 12:01 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Adani Group unveils India's first hydrogen truck for mining transport, reducing reliance on traditional fuels. The 40-tonne truck, launched in Chhattisgarh, will transport coal.
25
The hydrogen truck has a 200 km range on a single charge, thanks to three hydrogen tanks. Adani plans to gradually replace diesel trucks with these eco-friendly alternatives.
35
The hydrogen truck significantly reduces carbon emissions, emitting only water vapor and hot air, unlike polluting diesel trucks.
45
Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical process combining hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water and heat as byproducts.
55
Tata Motors is also developing hydrogen trucks, promoting eco-friendly transportation. Adani plans to expand its hydrogen truck production.
Top Stories