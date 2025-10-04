Aadhaar Card Update Charges Hiked; Now Pay Rs 125 for Biometrics
Aadhaar Card Corrections
The Aadhaar authority (UIDAI) has raised the fees for Aadhaar card corrections and updates. This revised fee structure is effective from October 1, 2025, increasing the cost for cardholders to change their details. These new rates will be valid until September 30, 2028.
Aadhaar Update Fee Hike
The fee for changing details like name, address, date of birth, mobile number, and email at Aadhaar centers has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 75. If done along with a biometric update, there is no extra charge.
Biometric Update Fee
The fee for updating biometric data like fingerprints, iris, and photos has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 125.
The fee for updating Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents at Aadhaar centers has also been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 75.
The fee for getting an Aadhaar printout via e-KYC or other means is set at Rs 40, which will increase to Rs 50 in the second phase.
Concession for Children
The first mandatory biometric update for children (ages 5-7 and 15-17) will remain free. The fee for updating biometric data for minors aged 7 to 15 has been reduced to Rs 125, but only until September 30, 2026.
Updating Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents through the 'myAadhaar' portal will be free until June 14, 2026.
Home Update Service
For those unable to visit an Aadhaar center, a home service for Aadhaar enrollment or updates will cost Rs 700 (including GST). If additional people at the same address use this service, it will be Rs 350 per person.
UIDAI has stated that these fees will be reviewed again in October 2028.