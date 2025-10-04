Image Credit : Google

The fee for updating biometric data like fingerprints, iris, and photos has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 125.

The fee for updating Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents at Aadhaar centers has also been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 75.

The fee for getting an Aadhaar printout via e-KYC or other means is set at Rs 40, which will increase to Rs 50 in the second phase.