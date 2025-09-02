Lost your Aadhaar card? Get a duplicate Aadhaar card quickly and easily. Learn how to download your e-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website in minutes.

Aadhaar is now a crucial identity document. It's essential everywhere in India. Sometimes, this important document gets misplaced or lost. Don't panic! You can get a duplicate Aadhaar card instantly. It works just like a regular Aadhaar card. It's mandatory for opening bank accounts, getting a mobile SIM, and especially for accessing government schemes. So, if you lose your Aadhaar, don't worry, get a duplicate immediately. You'll need to apply through the UIDAI website.

Get your e-Aadhaar card this way

You can apply for this duplicate Aadhaar card from the comfort of your home. No need to run around government offices. First, go to the official UIDAI website. Click on the 'Download Aadhaar' section. Enter your Aadhaar number, Enrollment ID, or Virtual ID. You'll see a captcha. Fill it out and click on 'Send OTP'. You'll receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on 'Download Aadhaar'. The Aadhaar will be downloaded as a PDF file. This is your e-Aadhaar. You can get it in half an hour and use it as needed.

For a duplicate Aadhaar card..

You can also go to the UIDAI website and select 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'. You'll need to enter your Aadhaar number, fill the captcha, and click on 'Send OTP'. You'll receive an OTP on your mobile number. After submitting it, you'll see a preview. Pay 50 rupees, and the Aadhaar card will be delivered to your home via speed post. This is your duplicate Aadhaar card.

Documents like PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License can also be used for a duplicate Aadhaar card. For address verification, you can use electricity, water, or gas bills, bank passbook, or ration card. If you need to change your birth date on your Aadhaar card, you must have your birth certificate or 10th-grade mark sheet.

Aadhaar is useful for everyone. That's why UIDAI provides the facility to get a duplicate Aadhaar card. Downloading this Aadhaar is completely free. However, if you want a physical PVC Aadhaar card, you'll have to pay 50 rupees. If you download the e-Aadhaar, you'll need to make a copy to use it.

These additional copies are necessary when you lose your Aadhaar card, it gets torn, or damaged. That's why UIDAI has introduced this facility for the convenience of the public.