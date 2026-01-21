8th Pay Commission: When Will It Come Into Effect? Key Dates Explained
8th Pay Commission: The commission's report is anticipated around mid-2027, and the actual increased salary and arrears are expected to be disbursed in 2027 or 2028 after government approval.
The central government has already started the process for the 8th Pay Commission. The commission's Terms of Reference (ToR) were notified in late 2025. This means the work has begun.
The commission was formed and work began in late 2025. The time to submit the report is usually 12 to 18 months. The report is expected to be submitted around mid-2027.
So, when can salaries increase? In many cases, January 1 is considered the effective date for the pay commission.
So, it's expected that the 8th Pay Commission's calculations might be effective from January 1, 2026. However, employees will actually get the increased salary and arrears after the report is submitted and approved by the government, likely in 2027 or 2028.
The commission's work has already started. The report might come in 2027. The effective date for salary could be 2026. It will take more time to get the money in hand. In other words, the 8th Pay Commission is in place, but it will still take some time for the new salary structure to be fully implemented.
