Adani Ports' subsidiary AGPL has signed an MoU with NMDC and Brazil's Vale to develop an iron ore blending facility and SEZ at Gangavaram Port. This strategic pact aims to enhance India's iron ore export value chain on the East Coast.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the world's fastest-growing integrated transport utility, through its subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC Limited (A Government of India Enterprise) and Vale S.A. (Brazil) at the India-Brazil Business Forum Summit held in New Delhi.

According to a release by Adani Ports and Logistics, the MoU was signed during the official visit of H.E. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Federative Republic of Brazil to India, and in presence of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, underscoring the deepening India-Brazil strategic partnership.

Strategic Framework for Development

The agreement establishes a strategic framework for the development of an iron ore blending facility and a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port. Under this collaboration, the parties will jointly develop, operationalize, and manage an integrated SEZ-based ecosystem for the blending, value addition, and commercialisation of iron ore. This initiative is designed to strengthen the iron ore export value chain on India's East Coast while enhancing efficiency, scale, and global competitiveness in mineral processing and trade.

With this development, the capacity of Gangavaram Port will increase up to 75 MMT, and it will become a hub for iron ore exports for India and the region.

A Commitment to Resilient Infrastructure

"This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure that strengthens India's position in global supply chains," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ. "By integrating high-quality mineral logistics with advanced port capabilities, we are supporting industry requirements while contributing to the country's broader economic growth. Our partnership with NMDC and Vale will help establish a modern, efficient, and sustainable ecosystem for the iron ore sector on the East Coast. Gangavaram Port is poised to become the first port in India capable of handling Valemax vessels -- the world's largest Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs)."

Project Highlights and Capabilities

The collaboration will involve development of an integrated iron ore blending and value-addition ecosystem within a dedicated SEZ at Gangavaram Port. It will also include establishment of fully mechanised berthing and cargo-handling facilities capable of accommodating Valemax vessels with a carrying capacity of up to 400,000 MMT.

End-to-end yard management, blending operations, and vessel discharge and loading to enhance supply chain efficiency will also be included.

This also aims to strengthen Gangavaram's position as a consolidated export hub for iron ore and port-led industrial growth.

Together, this partnership positions Gangavaram Port as a strategic gateway for global iron ore trade and reinforces India's emergence as a competitive, future-ready maritime hub. (ANI)