8th Pay Commission: Rs 23,130 minimum pension, massive 157% salary hike expected

The 8th Pay Commission may be implemented from 2026, proposing a fitment factor of 2.57. This could increase the salaries of central government employees by approximately 157%, and the minimum pension could rise to Rs 23,130.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 8, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

If everything goes according to plan, the 8th Pay Commission will be effective from Jan 1, 2026. The fitment factor is a crucial part in determining the salary increase for employees.

budget 2025
article_image2

The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has proposed a significant increase. JCM has proposed increasing the fitment factor to 2.57, a big increase from the 7th Pay Commission.


article_image3

How much will the salaries of central government employees increase if the fitment factor increases? If the fitment factor is set at 2.57, they could see an increase of approximately 157%.

article_image4

The minimum basic salary is Rs 18,000 per month. With the proposed fitment factor. According to this calculation, the minimum pension could increase to Rs 23,130 per month.

article_image5

If the fitment factor is 2.57, the salaries of central government employees will increase. A minimum pension increase of Rs 23,130 per month, plus a salary increase for employees.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 8,000 crore boost for tourism, 1.5 lakh jobs planned vkp

Karnataka Budget 2025: Rs 8,000 crore boost for tourism, 1.5 lakh jobs planned

International Women's Day: Women entrepreneurs call for action on 'Workplace Equality'; check details AJR

International Women's Day: Women entrepreneurs call for action on 'Workplace Equality'; check details

IndiGo connects Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna with non-stop flights from March 30 AJR

IndiGo connects Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna with non-stop flights from March 30

India food inflation drops below 5% in February, first time since June 2023: UBI Report AJR

India's food inflation drops below 5% in February, first time since June 2023: UBI Report

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Time to build India's answer to android, iOS AJR

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Time to build India's answer to android, iOS

Recent Stories

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15 RBA

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15

UAE Gold Rate on March 8 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 8: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS; Check

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla vkp

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1 AJR

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1

Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know ATG

Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon