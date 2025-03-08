8th Pay Commission: Rs 23,130 minimum pension, massive 157% salary hike expected

Read Full Article

The 8th Pay Commission may be implemented from 2026, proposing a fitment factor of 2.57. This could increase the salaries of central government employees by approximately 157%, and the minimum pension could rise to Rs 23,130.

If everything goes according to plan, the 8th Pay Commission will be effective from Jan 1, 2026. The fitment factor is a crucial part in determining the salary increase for employees.

The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has proposed a significant increase. JCM has proposed increasing the fitment factor to 2.57, a big increase from the 7th Pay Commission.

How much will the salaries of central government employees increase if the fitment factor increases? If the fitment factor is set at 2.57, they could see an increase of approximately 157%.

The minimum basic salary is Rs 18,000 per month. With the proposed fitment factor. According to this calculation, the minimum pension could increase to Rs 23,130 per month.

If the fitment factor is 2.57, the salaries of central government employees will increase. A minimum pension increase of Rs 23,130 per month, plus a salary increase for employees.

Latest Videos