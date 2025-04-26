8th Pay Commission: Panel formation on cards, major salary revisions expected
Big announcement expected in May regarding the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees. Salary increase, DA, house rent allowance, and HRA will be impacted. The announcement of the panel formation is expected within the next 2-3 weeks.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 03:21 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
18
Central government
Big news for central government employees. A major announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission is expected in May.
28
8th Pay Commission
The central government announced the 8th Pay Commission during the budget. Long speculation has been going on since then.
38
Salaries of government employees
Many are speculating that the salaries of government employees will almost triple. Pensions will also increase similarly. However, no confirmed news has been received yet.
48
8th Pay Commission update
A big update has now been released regarding the 8th Pay Commission. If the 8th Pay Commission is formed, not only will salaries increase, but DA, house rent, and HRA will also be impacted.
58
Update on the panel
A panel will be formed before the Pay Commission. Salaries are increased based on their report. Big information has come to light regarding the panel.
68
Latest update
The TOR will be announced within the next 2 to 3 weeks, and the names of the panel chairman and members will also be announced.
78
Formation of the panel
The formation of this panel will further pave the way for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission. Salaries will be increased based on the report of this commission.
88
8th Pay Commission
Since the report will be published in mid-2026, it is believed that the salary and pension revision should be done between January 1, 2026, and an earlier date. An official said that considerable progress has been made in the recruitment for the 8th Pay Commission. These will be notified within the next 2-3 weeks.
Top Stories