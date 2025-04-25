8th Pay Commission update: Govt plans major DA, salary and pension hike from 2026
The Narendra Modi government has announced the implementation of the new 8th Pay Commission from 2026. It is naturally expected that a salary increase may be announced from April. Now big news has come to the fore.
Salary
Salary increase
Since then, there has been widespread speculation about the salary increase of central government employees. But now big news has come to the fore.
8th Pay Commission
According to the government notification, the recruitments in the 8th Pay Commission will be done as per the rules prescribed by the Staff Division (DoPT).
How much will salary, allowance, pension increase?
Each pay commission not only changes the salary structure but also directly affects the dearness allowance (DA), fitment factor and most importantly HRA i.e. house rent allowance rates.
Fitment Factor
Everything depends on the fitment factor. While the 7th Pay Commission used a multiplier of 2.57, the 8th Commission may increase it to 2.85. If this is implemented, the salary will increase.
Salary increase
HRA
When will the 8th Pay Commission be implemented?
Now the only question on the lips of all government employees is when will the 8th Pay Commission be implemented? According to sources, the 8th Pay Commission may be implemented from January 1, 2026.