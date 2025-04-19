8th Pay Commission delay: Setback for central govt employees awaiting salary revision
The latest update on the 8th Pay Commission brings disappointing news for central government employees. The implementation date of the pay commission may be delayed.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
8th Pay Commission
Salary
Since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, employees' hopes for a salary increase have been growing. It was known that this 8th Pay Commission would be effective from January 1, 2026.
New updates
Bad news has arrived, it is being heard that the date of implementation of the 8th Pay Commission has been postponed. The chairman, two members, and even a secretary for the 8th Pay Commission have not yet been appointed.
8th Pay Commission
No one expects the commission to submit its report before January 1. And if the report is not submitted on time, it will not be possible to implement the 8th Pay Commission. Expenditure Secretary Manoj Goyal had said that if the commission is formed in March 2025, the report is likely to come by March 2026.
All you need to know
Most people estimate that it is difficult to implement the 8th Pay Commission on January 1, 2026. That is, it is not yet certain when the increased salary will be credited to the account. All in all, bad news for central employees. The effective date of the 8th Pay Commission may be postponed.