8th Pay Commission: Minimum salary set at Rs 91,000? Big relief awaits govt employees!

8th Pay Commission: New pay structure to offer a minimum salary of ₹91,000! The Centre delivers great news.

The central government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 17. Thousands of employees will benefit.

The 8th Pay Commission will be effective from January 2026. Central government employees will see a significant salary increase.

The 7th Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and officially formed on February 28, 2014.

The Sixth Pay Commission was formed in July 2006 and implemented in October. The Centre is considering forming a pay commission again due to rising prices. An announcement was made.

Central government employees are getting a huge salary increase. The amount of the increase is eye-popping. After the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, those earning ₹40,000 will now earn ₹91,000.

Dearness Allowance is set at 70% of the new basic salary, with a DA amount of ₹63,840. House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24%.

