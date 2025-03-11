8th Pay Commission: Minimum salary set at Rs 91,000? Big relief awaits govt employees!

8th Pay Commission: New pay structure to offer a minimum salary of ₹91,000! The Centre delivers great news.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

The central government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 17. Thousands of employees will benefit.

article_image2

The 8th Pay Commission will be effective from January 2026. Central government employees will see a significant salary increase.


article_image3

The 7th Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and officially formed on February 28, 2014.

article_image4

The Sixth Pay Commission was formed in July 2006 and implemented in October. The Centre is considering forming a pay commission again due to rising prices. An announcement was made.

article_image5

Central government employees are getting a huge salary increase. The amount of the increase is eye-popping. After the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, those earning ₹40,000 will now earn ₹91,000.

article_image6

Dearness Allowance is set at 70% of the new basic salary, with a DA amount of ₹63,840. House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24%.

