8th Pay Commission: Central govt employees may get 5 promotions in career; check details

New information regarding salary increases and promotions for employees has come to light following the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission. There is a possibility of an increase in the fitment factor and five promotions.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:02 AM IST

The Modi government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission some time ago. Now, a new update has been revealed.

Everyone knows that employees will get a huge salary increase if the 8th Pay Commission is formed. New information has come to light about this.

Salaries will increase based on the fitment factor. The fitment factor could range from 1.92 to 2.86. This could lead to a salary increase of 92 to 186 percent.

If the 8th Pay Commission is formed, all levels of employees will receive a salary increase. Everyone will benefit from the new commission.

Along with this, there is another piece of good news. A new recommendation has been submitted regarding promotions.

Currently, government employees receive three promotions during their service period of 10, 20, and 30 years.

Now, if the 8th Pay Commission is formed, there is a possibility of five promotions. An application has been made to the new pay commission in this regard.

Similarly, the minimum salary in the 8th Pay Commission is expected to be ₹51,500. Pensions will also increase to over ₹25,000.

However, there has been no confirmed news regarding the exact percentage of salary increase and the changes in promotion rules if the 8th Pay Commission is formed.

Meanwhile, there is more good news before the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Employees will soon receive additional DA.

